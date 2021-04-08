To The Daily Sun,
So Major League baseball has relocated the 2021 All Star game out of Atlanta because of the new racist voter laws in Georgia. But you need a valid photo ID in order to pick up the tickets you purchased online at all Major League ball parks.
Here's a list of other things you need valid identification for:
Buy cough medicine, nail polish or prescriptions at the pharmacy. Register/drive a car. Sign or notarize any legal document. Rent an apartment, buy a house. Open a bank account. Get married. Buy alcohol or cigarettes. Buy a gun. Get a hunting or fishing license. Go to the hospital. Buy a cell phone. Travel on an airplane. Return/purchase online items at a retail store. Test drive a car. Get a credit card. Go to college. In MA and CA you need an ID to get food stamps, welfare and apply for housing assistance. Collect unemployment. receive Social Security or enroll in Medicare or Medicaid. Get a permit to public assembly or protest. To get a job.
What is really racist is that some people think certain ethnic groups are too stupid to be able to get any identification.
So if you need an ID to work, collect welfare, unemployment, retire, go to college and/or all of the above, who is left?
Dead people and illegal immigrants.
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
