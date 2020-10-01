To The Daily Sun,
I too have had some very helpful interactions with Josh Adjutant, candidate for the 17th Legislative District, and I’m writing to join the growing chorus of voters writing to tell their stories and show their support.
When I first met Josh I was working for the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, a non-profit, non-government agency dedicated to the goal of keeping seniors in their own homes, in dignity and safety, for as long as they wish to remain there. I had a chance to discuss with Josh the needs of the senior community, and he was an attentive and responsive listener.
Josh has attended several of our March for Meals fundraising events and always takes the opportunity to meet his senior constituents, answer their questions, hear what they have to tell him — AND pull on the T-shirt and walk with the other volunteers. He’s gone to bat for seniors by articulating and addressing the inequities in our property tax-based state funding system. Many of our Grafton County seniors are also veterans, and Josh’s efforts, especially as a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, demonstrate a boots-on-the-ground commitment to meeting veterans’ needs and honoring their service.
I’m old enough to be skeptical of just about any politician who comes along, but, friends, Josh Adjutant is the real deal. If you live in Enfield, Ashland, Bristol, Alexandria, Grafton, or Bridgewater — the 17th District — I urge you cast a vote for Josh Adjutant when you fill out your ballot.
Chris Finer
Bristol
