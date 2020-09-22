To The Daily Sun,
Vice President Mike Pence is visited Gilford on Tuesday in an effort to keep the momentum going for President Trump and lock-down the support of swing voters in the final stretch of the campaign. After barely losing New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by just 0.4 percent, the Trump campaign clearly sees our state as one that they can flip this year and help lead the president to re-election. President Trump has the ability to win New Hampshire, but one of the key issues holding him back is his position on trade.
Although the president had good intentions when he started the trade war with China in 2018, the end results have punished Americans more than China. The tariffs implemented by President Trump have devastated American farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses. Because of the trade war, Americans have paid over $57 billion in additional taxes, and some folks have sadly lost their job due to companies laying people off. Some businesses have even been forced to move their businesses overseas because they couldn’t afford the tariffs in the U.S. In New Hampshire, over 170,000 jobs are supported by trade — we cannot afford to lose these critical jobs.
I hope that Vice President Pence realizes how important trade is to our economy and will encourage President Trump to end the trade war once and for all. If the president wants to win New Hampshire — which I do believe he can — he has to promise us that he will get rid of these harmful tariffs.
Chris Fernandez
Laconia
