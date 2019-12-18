To The Daily Sun,
As a registered Republican, I wonder how many of his followers have been so bamboozled by the narcissist/liar who occupies the Oval Office of the White House. In this essay, I’ll only consider two areas of interest: the economy and the environment.
The Economy: Everyone says how wonderful the Trump regime has been to the economy, but the facts show that they are mistaken. First, the efforts of the Obama presidency brought the horrible economy he inherited out of the doldrums into positive territory. That trend has continued under the Trump presidency, but with some real mistakes by a president who has little knowledge of economics and no desire to self-educate on the topic.
Yes, a nice tax break was set up by the Republican-led Congress, and yes, my 401(k)s and IRAs have done very well since then, but that is mostly due to the fact that the big companies, rather than hiring more employees or opening new factories, bought back their stock. These buybacks are mostly responsible for the upward trend of the stock market. At the same time, we see many companies closing their factories rather than opening new factories.
The Environment: Whether you believe in climate change or not, who would not exchange an inefficient light bulb for one that provides more years of service at a far lesser cost? Who would not put in water-saving faucets, showers, and toilets, particularly when, in many regions of the U.S., water costs go by volume used? And what about regions of the U.S. that are presently in drought conditions? And, who wouldn’t like to drive an electric vehicle, where maintenance costs are extremely low and conversion of the fuel into power is far more efficient than the combustion engines that drive most of our vehicles? Who among us doesn’t want clean water to drink, clean air to breathe; yet, the destruction of regulations by Trump and his minions leaves those aspects unprotected in the future?
These are just a few of the ways that the bamboozler-in-chief has bamboozled his true believers. We in N.H. have a chance in the upcoming primary to show our dissatisfaction with his leadership by voting for Bill Weld of Massachusetts. As past governor of Massachusetts, he showed what a true Republican could do to make all of lives safer and better. He’s an honest man of high integrity.
Larry Spencer
Plymouth
