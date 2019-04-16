To The Daily Sun,
Thank you for Alan Vervaeke’s op-ed, “The Honeymoon Is Over.”
On his observances of hate-mongering via this newspaper — in my town of Sanbornton someone on Route 127 has put a little, hand-painted sign on the front lawn: “Hatred has No Home in (American flag.)” The other side of the sign: “Love Conquers All.” The sign was in the lawn before winter, was buried by snow, has reappeared. Every time I pass it, I chide myself for the times I succumb to muttering hateful thoughts towards Pres. Trump. And it’s not that I am a poor loser. If Mitt Romney (R.) had succeeded to be President, or if former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld (R.) becomes President and my 2020 candidate loses therefore, I will not have the worries that Pres. Trump gives me, president who undermines treaty-friendships, safety-nets, stability on our needy planet, needy because climate change is real and threatens life as we’ve known it — but this president sticks with his ignorance about that.
I had thought my next letter should be about nature, the bees coming out and finding no blossoms yet — so one day I put a hot-water-diluted saucer of honey on my deck chair, and watched bees flock to it, drinking like cattle at a pond. This may underline the correctness in the old adage about using honey rather than vinegar....
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.