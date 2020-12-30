To The Daily Sun,
Auschwitz-Birkenau, Treblinka, Belzec, Majdanek, Chelonia, Sobibor, Dachau, Mauthausen-Gusen, Bergen-Belsen, and Buchenwald. Just some of the names of Nazi concentration camps in Germany and occupied Europe from the mid-'30s to May 1945. Every American adult should at least be familiar with some of these names where millions of people were put to death and tortured for no other reason than their religion, political beliefs or the color of their skin for starters. And since World War II many other places in the world have had genocide carried out for the same reasons, including eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and southeast Asia. And those are just the ones we know about. And yes there are groups and individuals in our country who subscribe to the Nazi way of thinking. Their posts can be found all over the internet. I despise all of them. The Daily Stormer is one such place. In the U.S. to be a Nazi, support Nazis or any other like-minded group is so against the principles of our country. It shames the memory of all who have fought and died to protect our country and our way of life. It is just so wrong and dangerous. Rep. Johnson has said that she did not see the entire post that was again posted by her. I have no reason not to believe her. I do find it unsettling to see others come out and defend Rep. Johnson's mistake on the grounds of freedom of speech. I guess they are right. If someone wants to push the Nazi way of thinking, go for it. Rep. Johnson has said that was not her intention. Her actions can back that up for the rest of her term in the House of Representatives as one of our representatives.
Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
