To The Daily Sun,
In mid-March of this year, in order to “bend the curve down” and prevent ICU units and hospitals from being overwhelmed, many governors instituted a lockdown which shuttered the economy nationally. President Trump, upon advice of various health officials, advocated for a two week period for this policy which then extended to late April. Many other countries acted similarly. Mask wear was a policy that resulted from many U.S. governors requiring it, with local officials following suit.
One country in the West did not go along with this policy. Swedish Infectious Disease Expert, Anders Tegnal and other Swedish Health officials, realizing that a vaccine was many months away adopted an old and proven strategy where the disease is countered by a population acquiring herd immunity. Sweden closed large public venues, and isolated certain vulnerable persons in their communities. Restaurants, shops, bars, and other businesses remained open. There was no mask mandate. Later, Denmark, followed a similar path, as did the Netherlands.
As a result of following this strategy, Sweden has knocked its death rate down to single digits per day in a country of 10 million and acquired herd immunity. In fact, Sweden’s death rate which was initially higher than that of other European countries has now fallen to a lower percentage than many European counterparts that locked down. If you would like to understand Sweden’s wisdom and other Western nation’s foolishness more clearly, you can review Jon Mortimore’s article on the effectiveness of Sweden’s approach “5 Charts That Show Sweden’s Strategy Worked. The Lockdowns Failed” published by the Foundation for Economic Education Oct 9, 2020.
Interestingly, the WHO, which initially covered up many of the facts surrounding this disease, admitted yesterday that its lockdown advocacy was misguided, given the collateral damage lockdowns cause to others with unrelated disease, small business, and the poorest members of society.
Meanwhile, we continue to endure ridiculous mask policy in N.H. One glaringly obvious case in point; the inexplicable requirement that we wear a mask into a restaurant, but as soon as we sit down, no mask is required. I suppose the virus has a peculiar idiosyncrasy which only permits it to attack the standing? Care to explain that Governor Sununu?
The weight of accumulating national and international evidence shows that Sweden had it right all along, and Dr. Fauci and Deborah Birx, the two leading advocates for lock down in the US, were spectacularly negligent in their recommendations.
Charlie Gallagher
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.