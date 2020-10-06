To The Daily Sun
As we are all aware, mask wearing has been a prescribed practice to prevent transmission of the Covid-19 virus in our country. This requirement has been mandated despite the fact that masks are medically employed to prevent transmission of bacteria which are larger in size than the one to two micron measurement of the Covid virus, which will pass through surgical masks.
On Sept, 24, researchers at UCal-Davis released a study which found masks reduced particle emissions from breathing, talking, and coughing. The experiment purporting to demonstrate this outcome was reviewed by one Dr. Ted Noel and his article on the study can be reviewed at NOQReport under the title ”Covid -19: What they measured is not what they said they measured” The reviewing doctor found the Davis experiment supposedly showing mask effectiveness did not account for a major leaking area in face masks, identified as the side margins of the mask. I will leave it to the reader to review both the Davis Study and Dr. Noel’s evaluation.
Readers might be interested to know that in Sweden, mask wearing has not been mandated by government. It appears that Sweden has achieved herd immunity against Covid 19 as the infection and death rate in that country has dropped significantly, at one point recently to a death count of one person a day in a country of ten million people. Sweden achieved this without masks and without shuttering their economy. Restaurants and retail outlets remained open, while the most vulnerable were isolated and large public gathering spots such as sports stadiums were closed.
As we now endure second waves and more disruptions to business, employment, and our daily lives, it appears likely that the Swedes got better advice from their public health officials than American taxpayers received from their American counterparts.
Charlie Gallagher
Gilford
