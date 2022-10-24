Thanks to Robert Azzi for his excellent recent opinion piece “It’s always been about race.” Anti-critical race theory laws are nothing less than the codification of white supremacy, just the modern and dressed-up versions of Jim Crow laws, which many of us mistakenly thought, and hoped, would never come back.
Children are born with no knowledge of race. They learn about race from adults. By proposing and instituting anti-CRT laws, we are telling our children that it is OK to study history from a white perspective, but it is not OK to study American history from a black perspective. We are telling our children that the feelings of white people matter very much, the feelings of black people do not. That it is OK for white people to “never forget,” but black people must “move on” and “get with the program.” We want our children to say “all lives matter” and “all men are created equal,” yet make it unlawful for them to study to see how these principles have actually worked out. Anti-CRT laws ingrain in our children the belief that all people are not really equal but are to be afforded different rights based on their skin color.
I hope we can put an end to this massive hypocrisy. New Hampshire should not support anti-CRT laws, or politicians who propose them, who shout “liberty” all the time and yet would deny it to others.
