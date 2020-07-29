To The Daily Sun,
RE: Scott Everett's new proposed development project on Elm Street in Lakeport (The Daily Sun, July 17):
Just as with the architectural fiasco that is the replacement for the old firehouse in Lakeport, the three story mixed-use development project along Elm Street suffers from gigantism, as it seems too high. Two stories would be more in keeping with the surrounding structures. Mr. Everett rightly deserves kudos for his wonderful restoration of the Lakeport Opera House. He should follow its success with a more appropriate design for his new project.
Charles Mihle
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.