To The Daily Sun,
TELL US HOW YOU KNEW JOE!
Amazingly, Joe “Beijing” Biden announced before the election:
“We’re in a situation where we have put together, and you guys did it for our administration . . .
President Obama’s administration before this. We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” (thefederalist.com/2020/10/24/joe-biden-says-democrats-created-the-most-extensive-and-inclusive-voter-fraud-organization-in-american-history)
THEN:
Election night, the president, insurmountably, leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and other states. Fox News, inexplicably, called Arizona for Biden and refused to call the named states for our president despite his insurmountable lead. In an unprecedented occurrence, the named states discontinued counting simultaneously around 1 a.m. According to Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, Trump’s election landslide was so overwhelming that the computer code (algorithm set by Hammer, Scorecard, Dominion, Smartmatic) to steal the election for Biden was overwhelmed, resulting in Beijing Biden’s “most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics” to institute Plan B. As a reward, Soros appointed Malloch-Brown, Smartmatic Voting Systems chair, as head of Soros’ Open Society Foundations. We now know the brains behind the STEAL.
Plan B involved trucking in hundreds of thousands of “mail-in” ballots into the named states under the cover of darkness, using “Gestapo tactics” to prevent lawful Republican observers from performing ballot examinations, and Big Tech, social media and the nefarious, propagandistic main stream media censoring or failing to report these facts.
Fraud of any kind is almost never proven by direct evidence. That would take a confession from the criminals, although Joe has confessed. Fraud is almost always proven by circumstantial evidence when facts lead to an irresistible inference that an event occurred. Judges daily instruct jurors that jurors can find someone guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of murder, rape and any other heinous crime based on circumstantial evidence. The burden of proof in a fraud case is “clear and convincing,” far below the criminal standard. The evidence of fraud in our 2020 election is beyond overwhelming. I will cite a few. For those interested in the truth, I suggest you read American Thinker and Citizen Free Press daily and Epoch Times weekly.
Pennsylvania sent out 1,823,148 mail-in ballots and counted 2,589,242, meaning 766,000 were “phantom” Biden votes. In one batch of “midnight ballots” Beijing Biden’s fraud machine recorded 570,000 votes for Joe and 3,200 for our president, 99.4 percent of that vote. Although common sense tells us that is statistically impossible, Rudy and Sidney have many statistical experts, including Ret. Col. Phil Waldren, a combat officer with a background in Army information and electronic warfare and is an expert in analysis of election-data fraud. In Michigan at 6:31 a.m. a ballot dump shows 141,258 Biden votes and 5,968 Trump votes. There are similar ballot dumps in Georgia and Wisconsin and a second in Michigan, all in the middle of the night. Now Peter Navarro has crafted a document entitled the Immaculate Deception, which details the fraud.
Charles H. Bradley J.D.
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.