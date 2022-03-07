To The Daily Sun,
Upon re-reading my recent letter on the "Wonderful World of Joe Biden", I was thunderstruck that I failed to mention two of Joe's most glorious achievements:
1. His first outstanding decision was his unconditional surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban terrorists which resulted in the murder of 13 brave American soldiers. Not only did Bumbles Biden leave an unknown number of Americans and Afghan translators behind, but he also left $85 billion dollars of the most advanced Army and Air Force equipment and jets. Further, in his haste to capitulate to the Taliban, he ordered Bagram Air Base abandoned in the middle of the night. That decision handed the Taliban and the Communist Chinese Party a $10 billion dollar asset and our most strategically situated asset in that area of the world to monitor Chinese misdoings. In other words, Bumbles Biden surrendered an air base and military equipment sufficient to equip a modern army and air force. As an additional bonus, the CCP was handed U.S. military equipment by the Taliban which will allow them to duplicate our most advanced weapons.
2. I also forgot to mention the catastrophic disaster at the border, not the Ukranian border but our Southern border. Official estimates are that 2,000,000 illegal immigrants have already been detained in the past year by border agents. Many unvaccinated illegal immigrants were flown under cover of night all over the United States and released into unsuspecting communities. This number does not include the "get aways", estimated by some at one million mostly single adult men. Bumbles not only stopped the construction of the wall; he opened the floodgates to unsupervised, illegal immigration when we already allow 1,000,000 legal immigrants annually. At this rate during Bumbles' presidency, we will have 10 million illegal immigrants. How many immigrants, legal or illegal, do the governments of China, Japan, the Muslim countries allow — probably none? I wonder why?
Finally, when all is said and done energy is the real issue. Joe, open the spigots in the U.S. and prove you are a patriot and not a Benedict Arnold. The good news is Bumbles' approval rating has dropped to 37%. When Harry Truman expressed condolences to Eleanor upon the death of FDR, Eleanor replied, "Harry, you are the one in trouble now!" My message to my fellow Americans is "We are the ones in the trouble now." Thanks, Bumbles Joe.
Charles H. Bradley
Laconia
