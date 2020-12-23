To The Daily Sun,
I noted the usual list of suspects (known as The Intolerable Cancel Society of Belknap County) who signed the Demolitioncrat pogrom against Dawn on page 13 of the Sun on Dec. 13.
Four lessons from childhood came to mind:
1. “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
2. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you!”
3. “Let he(she) who is without sin cast the first stone!”
4. “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do!”
Of course all signers (members of The Intolerable Cancel Society of Belknap County) learned these same lessons as young children. Nevertheless, these intolerables called Trump supporters “deplorables” and much worse. Instead of humility, compassion and forgiveness, the Intolerable Cancel Society of Belknap County has fostered an atmosphere equivalent to the Salem Witch trials in the 17th century. Shame on the intolerables. No apology will ever be acceptable to them! What an example for their children and grandchildren! I think Dawn Johnson is owed an apology from the Intolerable Cancel Society of Belknap County, the City Council, the Laconia Human Rights Whatevers and Pravda on Winnipesaukee. Dave Stamps should be able to provide the appropriate, acceptable language for that apology.
Charles H. Bradley III, JD
Laconia
