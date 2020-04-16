To The Daily Sun,
The mean-spirited nastiness and nonsense of the Progressive Demolitioncrats has become as obvious as the nose on your face. Thank you, President Trump, for exposing it! It leaves me confounded and speechless that progressive physicians, starting with Dr. Fauci (Dr. Death) opposed and continue to oppose the efficacy and use of hydroxychloroquine and other experimental treatments to save lives. Thank God for the frontline physicians and Dr. Oz, who have encouraged their use to save lives. Unfortunately, the vampires of the media mob had a complete meltdown when confronted in the White House briefing room by a montage of their own conflicting statements expressed during this pandemic.
Progressive Agenda Insanity (PAI) has superseded the Hippocratic Oath. Epidemiologist computer modeling has been completely discredited (garbage in; garbage out) and with it our faith in medical prognostication. The insane AOC green agenda destroyed our faith in the Democratic Party; and Brennan, Clapper and Comey have destroyed our faith in the CIA, the DNI and the FBI.
Churchill saved Europe and Western Civilization with our help. My hope is that President Trump can do the same, but at the same time I recognize that, beside the external enemies of China, Iran and Russia, we are being betrayed by the Demolitioncrats, our mainstream media and the Deep State, including the latest medical coup d’état by Doctor Death.
President Trump needs our help. "Doctor Death" now says he cannot "guarantee" your safety if we vote in November. Anybody ever read a medical liability disclaimer? Doctors and hospitals tell you we may kill you when we try to save you; and even if it is our fault, you cannot sue us. We all sign it!
Let' s get on with life. Birth is a death sentence, and the only event "Dr. Death" Fauci, whose best friend is head of WHO, can guarantee is you will die at some point from who knows what. He is 79 years old. Pelosi, Feinstein and Fauci: the trio of ancient idiots.
Work is an essential business. Church is essential to your spiritual and psychological health. People’s constitutional rights don’t end when unreasonable fears persist. Time to go back to work and church following the President’s “Reopening America” team’s guidelines and help President Trump save our country.
Charles H. Bradley, III, J.D.
Laconia
