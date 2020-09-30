To The Daily Sun,
Last night I awoke from a deep sleep because of a nightmare.I was attending a presidential press conference. In a rare fair question from the mental midgets of the White House Press Corp, John Roberts( not the leftist chief charlatan of SCOTUS) but the Biden cheerleader from FOX asked POTUS if he could imagine anything worse than the than the election of the mentally incompetent Hiden Burisma Biden. POTUS said there are so many horrible events Biden would unleash on our country and the world it borders on impossible to pick one. Upon reflection the president answered it would be the cast of nightmare cast of cabinet members Biden would bring with him. The worst of the bunch would be Liawatha Fauxahontas (Elizabeth Warren), who has told us exactly how she would wreck our economy with dictatorially imposed policies as Biden's Secretary of Treasury. Let's take a look:
1. A full-blown national conversation on reparations to Black Lives Matter and Al Sharpton. This will cost $1 trillion.
2. Liawatha Fauxahontas supports AOC's Green New Deal: no electricity, no cars, no planes and no cows.
3. Five major new tax increases larger than the GDP of Switzerland or Saudi Arabia, resulting in trillions of dollars of new tax burdens on America's working class.
4. Fauxahontas supports Medicare for all illegal aliens which will cost $32 trillion dollars.
I woke up in a cold sweat, got on my knees and prayed to my Christian God to save our country from Biden and Liawatha Fauxahontas and allow the re-election of Donald Trump and a Republican House and Senate.
Charles H. Bradley III, J.D.
Laconia
