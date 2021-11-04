To The Daily Sun,
In response to a letter to the editor submitted Oct. 13, by Judi Pescinski concerning the permitting of a gravel pit in Hill, Green Acre Woodlands Inc. would like to address statements made in the letter.
GAW is a private, family-owned corporation with land holdings throughout New Hampshire. Ownership began in NH over 75 years ago and has been known and recognized by local, state, and professional organizations for its dedication to managing its timberland holdings in a sustainable, long ranged manner. Much of the GAW holdings are under conservation easement protecting them from development. It has been a landowner in the Town of Hill since 2013, providing over $75,000 to the town with property and timber tax revenue since ownership began.
Contrary to the comment made, GAW did NOT acquire the property to “put up an industrial gravel plant.” No “plant” or facility will be constructed and no dynamiting will occur. It will be strictly an excavation project to remove sand and gravel from the designated area. The gravel resource on the property was discovered in the process of managing the property for its timber. Timberland owners often find additional revenue sources to defray ownership costs without solely depending on occasional timber sale income to secure ownership and help maintain public access. This sand/gravel resource will be made available to the public and the town as a local source of sand and gravel products. The town of Hill will receive additional tax income from this project as acreage is excavated and removed from the current use tax program, along with the gravel excise tax.
Nothing about how the property has been or will be managed is “illegal” as stated. The project will not be “destroying” wildlife habitat or water quality. These are two of the many requirements addressed in the alteration of terrain permit issued to GAW by the State of NH Department of Environmental Services. Licensed and certified specialists were required to conduct independent on-site surveys and provide reviews of the proposed excavation area for impacts on wildlife and water resources. The permit process ensures no sensitive, threatened, or endangered species, wildlife habitat or water quality will be adversely affected by excavation. Buffers between the area of excavation and wetlands, as well as proposed close-out procedures and final conditions, meet or exceed the minimum requirements of the state permit.
A local contractor with a professional reputation and has an established working relationship with many local area businesses, towns, and individuals, has been chosen to manage the project. GAW and its managers are not proposing this project to adversely impact the town or have negative impacts on water quality, wildlife or roads. We do not want anyone’s taxes to go up... if yours go up, so do those of GAW.
Charles Bonin
Rumney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.