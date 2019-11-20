To The Daily Sun,
Ever wonder why the Democrats are so angry at Trump? I have a theory, try this for size. Not so long ago, Ed Reed (D) was in charge of the U.S. Senate and, at one point when he couldn’t get a two-thirds vote to pass, one of his favorite things, he threatened to change the Senate rules to allow passage with only 51 votes, a simple majority. He was warned that was a bad idea but didn’t listen; he did it. Yup, he did it, then shortly after retired, leaving what I’m sure he believed was an ultimate power in the hands of his party for which he would be forever enshrined.
Funny how things work out; his crystal ball shortcircuited when Donald Trump was elected and “Boom” there sat the Republicans in charge of the Senate and not one but two Supreme Court openings up for the taking. Oh, how the best-laid plans of men somehow just poop the bed.
Dems knew even before Jan. 20 they were in big trouble and had a plan ready. They would impeach Trump by hook or by crook, somehow get a president they could control, then make darn sure no conservative judge got on the bench. They tried and failed, they tried a second time and failed. Anger replaced reason and logic, so now we are in episode three with a secret inquisition being conducted behind closed doors in the bowels of the Capitol building. Chief inquisitioner Adam Schiff, running what best can be described as a dictatorial exercise in totalitarian power, denies all pretense of fairness, justice, or ethical conduct. As the myopic Sen. Ed Reed could not envision that his expedient excesses would come back to ultimately fail him, so will those of the unethical Rep. Adam Schiff’s ultimately undo him also. (Just for the gullible, Shifty’s selected leaks still have no evidence, so feel free to hold your breaths now.)
To all those solar minimum deniers, where the heck is all the warm air? I’m freezing! I didn’t experience any unusual extended heat waves this past summer or the one before it, either. I do recall last winter was long, cold with plenty of snow as was the one, two, or three before it. So again, where the heck is all the hot air, except that from big mouths declaring, “the end is near?”
Good grief, throw a couple more logs on the fire. By the way, the wood ash works great on ice.
I see where Laconia library has a program on “understanding Islam” on the 25th. That could be interesting.
Steve Earle
Gilford
