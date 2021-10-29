To The Daily Sun,
Marie Bradley made the comment in this newspaper recently that Jennifer Anderson, who is a candidate for the Laconia School Board At-Large position couldn’t possibly be qualified to serve our city because she hasn’t had the experience of being a parent. Growing up, many of us have had teachers to whom we looked up to and deeply respected. Not all of those teachers and mentors were parents for a variety of reason, I expect. Jennifer Anderson is highly qualified to serve on our school board and we’ll be lucky to have her. Perhaps Ms. Bradley should think about male obstetricians. Following through on her logic, these professionals have the education, but they can’t possibly be qualified to deliver babies since they don’t possess a uterus.
Catherine Tokarz
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.