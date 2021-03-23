To The Daily Sun,
Last month, just after I heard the sad news that my dear friend Gordon King had passed, I became aware of how much I missed Winnifred N.A. Hackett late of Elm Street by way of Marblehead, Mass. Not only was she an exemplary human being, she was a poet who could make her reader “feel” the impact of her words without any true effort on the part of the reader. She had her finger on the pulse of Laconia, Lakeport, the Weirs and surrounding communities. Her heartfelt words in remembrance of those in our city who had passed on was truly a gift that one didn’t appreciate until it had disappeared from the editorial/opinion pages of The Laconia Evening Citizen. Somehow, Winnie was able to ease our pain and heartache by sharing a bit of human history of those she either knew personally or those who had had an impact on Laconia and the greater Lakes Region by what she read of their service to humanity and our community. It was such a blessing to read Michael Mortensen’s front page article about Gordon’s life. Gordon’s friends, the Hillards penned a sweet message, as well. Gordon’s interests were wide and sometimes wild! He had a smile for all. And, boy was he generous! All of my grandchildren would often walk with me around our neighborhood and Gordon knew each of them. Among other things, he gave them 1943 steel pennies that were made during World War II. He ran out after gifting three sets and so what did he do, but order another set for the youngest grand. When my grandson Hunter and I spoke of Gordon’s passing, he said he really felt sorry for my little dog, Charlotte. You see, as I said, Gordon and I were neighbors and each time my pup and I would walk by his house, he would come out and give her a treat. Now, when we pass by his house, Charlotte perks up her ears and fixes her gaze on Gordon’s door waiting for him to open it, give her a treat or two, pat her head and share a laugh. Now, I give her treats when we get to his house so we can continue our walk. So many in our area have passed on. Their presence in our little corner of paradise benefited all of us. Each of them contributed to the good of our soul. If only Winnie was here, she’d be extolling the virtues of Russ Hobby, Elsie Burbank, Craig Miles, Judi Tucker, Dick Stuart, Jack Irwin, Bill Zeckhausen, Tim Jordan, JoAnne Whitticom, Carol Ann Beane, Doug Irving, Mary Jewett Orton, Kevin Sullivan and so, so many more. They are all loved. They are all missed.
Catherine M. Tokarz
Laconia
