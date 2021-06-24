To The Daily Sun,
We are happy to report that local Republicans are continuing to deliver for our communities. We have several bills that have been signed or were signed by Gov. Chris Sununu. Recently signed into law was HB79, our Town Health Officers Modernization Act. This bipartisan legislation will modify the law regarding town health officers by deleting the residency requirement, adding a training requirement and a criminal background check, and adding a reporting requirement. We promised to promote better public response to community health, and this legislation helps us deliver.
We were also all sponsors of HB101. This bill requires counties to close their books 90 days following the end of the fiscal year unless granted an extension by the commissioner of revenue administration. This bill will increase government accountability and ensure our county government closes its accounting by a reasonable date. We will continue improving government efficiency in Carroll County.
Rep. John MacDonald helped us lead the charge to protect people’s personal property on our ponds and lakes. We all sponsored HB99, which required that any person seeking to anchor a floating dock, seasonal platform, inflatable platform or float on public waters of the state adhere to requirements specified by the department of safety, division of marine patrol. This legislation helps people locate their property if it was lost or stolen and establishes a system for marine patrol to store lost property and find the original owners. Sen. Jeb Bradley also co-sponsored this legislation and helped us navigate the bill through the State Senate.
We worked to expand the rights of hunters in New Hampshire. Our HB192 was recently signed by the governor and added additional pistols permitted for the taking of deer. Hunters can now use a 45 automatic colt pistol, .460 Rowland, .45 Super, .50 action express, .357 SIG Sauer, .327 Federal Magnum, and .400 Corbon. Hunters' pistols can now be loaded with six rounds of ammunition at a time, rather than the previous five. This bill saw overwhelming bipartisan support in both the State House and Senate.
One bill we were all proud to vote for was HB220, the Medical Freedom Act. Rep. Marsh was instrumental in the writing of this bill. HB220 will ensure, “every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by government to accept immunization. Accordingly, no person may be compelled to receive an immunization for COVID-19 in order to secure, receive, or access public facility, public benefit, or any public service . . ” This legislation had overwhelming bipartisan support in the early spring. We will continue to balance the needs of community health with individual liberties. Both are essential.
We are proud to serve you and will continue to bring common-sense conservatism to Concord.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies, Wolfeboro
Rep. John MacDonald, Wolfeboro
Rep. William Marsh, Brookfield
Rep. Karel Crawford, Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.