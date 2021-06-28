To The Daily Sun,
In the 15 years in politics in New Hampshire I have met many wonderful people that enrich your life, bring joy but none are like my friend the Honorable Phil Spagnuolo. Phil since day one that I met him in the community while running my partner's business went out of his way to show leadership, kindness and compassion. I remember reaching out to him one cold winter in hopes he could help this one individual with a place to live and Phil without hesitation helped. It didn’t matter the situation my friend Phil always saw the good in everything. He was always ready to help anyone that needed his help. Phil to me is a perfect example of Granite strong. But more than anything he loved his family. We spent the past six years campaigning together, learning from each other and there was never not one second while walking to knock on doors to speak to voters that he didn't mention his beautiful family. He adored his parents, his kids, his partner Anena and his newest addition his grandchild. He would have done anything possible for them and he treated Laconia and all of District 7 the same as family. I am heart broken as are all in the community by his passing but let us honor the memories he leaves behind and help those most vulnerable in our community. Let us give to eat the hungry, let us shelter the houseless, let us lift up the oppressed, and finally let us love without conditions. Phil my brother til we see each other in heaven someday and thank you for reminding me everyday what matters most.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
