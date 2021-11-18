To The Daily Sun,
My family has lived in New Hampshire always, Belknap County for a very long time. My mother spent the last six months of her life at the Belknap County Nursing Home. The care that mom received from Shelley Richardson and her team was exemplary. If that facility had not been available the financial and emotional impact on our family would have been nothing short of catastrophic. The Belknap County Nursing Home is without a doubt the most valuable county asset when quality of life is considered. The health care workers and staff there work every day knowing most of their patients will never get better and go home. It takes very special people to care for patients with compassion and give them the dignity and respect they do. They are definitely not in it for the money.
Join me in challenging our county leadership to put aside petty political squabbles and the distractions that dominate the newspaper articles lately and do what is right. The idea that a wage study can't be completed until next May is just another example of the failed stewardship of our county leaders. Do something to help the nurses and staff be able to make ends meet. Please. The situation the Belknap County Nursing Home is facing is totally unacceptable.
Butch Keniston
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.