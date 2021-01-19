To The Daily Sun,
Let the crucifixion (i.e., impeachment) begin! That’s what the left has been screaming since the 2020 election results were certified. This is very reminiscent of what happened 2000 years ago in the courtyard of Pontius Pilate. The pharisees and Sadducees were the political elite during Jesus Christ’s sojourn on earth. They orchestrated and succeeded in eliminating the greatest political enemy of their time. How did they accomplish that? Through false accusations and inciting a mob.
Jesus Christ’s mission was to save humanity from itself. His message could be boiled down to three words “Love one another.” He exposed the political elite for their hypocrisy and lack of empathy for the poor and forgotten man. All while they lived in luxury. For that “crime” Jesus was nailed to a cross and publicly humiliated.
History is repeating itself today. The democratic elite (pharisees) and left leaning media (Sadducees) are calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump for exactly the same reasons. He exposed their corruption and hypocrisy and they are out for revenge. They “believe” that public humiliation will not only destroy his presidency but also crush the spirits of the 74,223,744 Americans that voted for him.
Like Jesus, Trump attracted large crowds. In Trump’s case they even chanted “We love you!” during pauses in his speech. If you ever attended or watched a Trump rally you would have noticed that every race, creed, gender and sexual orientation was represented and united. Yet the media continued to push the false narrative that his supporters are racist, homophobic, antisemitic, etc.
President Trump didn’t walk on water, heal the sick, give sight to the blind or raise the dead. However: he did eliminate ISIS, end the wars abroad, broker 4 peace deals in the middle east, bring jobs back to the USA, cut taxes to the middle class, built a wall and spear headed a vaccine for Covid-19 in less than a year. Instead of appreciation he’s under attacked by the democrats who did none of these over the previous 8 years.
To regain power the Democrats and media allies deployed their WMD (Words of Mass Destruction) which is hateful rhetoric! For anyone that studies metaphysics, one of the universal laws is “What you put out into the world comes back.” It’s not referring to physical things but rather spiritual things. Hate is a “thing” the same as love. Everyone knows that when you get in someone’s face, lie to them or betray them they will return the same vitrail. It’s human nature! The same is true for love.
How do you end the cycle of hate? Simple, follow Jesus’s message to “LOVE ONE ANOTHER”. Even as he was nailed to the cross, he uttered the words “Father, forgive them they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:24). Today is no different. The mobs supporting impeachment have been incited by the modern-day Pharisees and Sadducees and many don’t see the damage it’s causing. Don’t let hate destroy our nation.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
