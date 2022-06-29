To The Daily Sun,
Why do we keep electing politicians determined to keep people struggling financially? It’s a serious question that goes unanswered. Every American knows fuel costs are out of control and Pete Buttigieg’s solution is for everyone to buy an electric vehicle. Really? If you can’t afford $5 per gallon for gas, why would he think you can afford a $50,000 car? It’s repeated by the media talking heads who make million-dollar salaries telling us to just “suck it up” or “shut up” we are saving the planet. All the while families are struggling to just get by.
Fossil fuels are the life blood of any developed nation. Deny it at your own peril. What do you think those giant combines that harvest wheat, tractors, grain trucks and other farm equipment run on? Wind? Sunlight? Think. The cost of fuel to run a farm and transport food to your local grocery store is added to the price you pay at the register. So how is that working out? Again, the mainstream media does everything possible to make sure their viewers never make that connection.
Ever notice that the Americans who aren’t facing financial hardship due to inflations and gas prices are the ones in power and the talking heads mentioned above? According to U.S. News, bit.ly/3N4KXAw, 64% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. It affects Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike. So why do we keep electing representatives live Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster to represent us? Their support for the “New Green Deal” and deficit spending since elected created this crisis. All the fancy political advertisements about what a wonderful job they are doing for veterans and small businesses can’t wipe out the damage they’ve done to the 64% struggling now. Vote them out in November.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
