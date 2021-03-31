To The Daily Sun,
The George Floyd “murder” trial is now underway? An article by the Associated Press came out a few weeks ago with the headline, “Third degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd’s death.” Sounds ominous until you read it. The purpose of the new charge was because the prosecution was concerned the “evidence” didn’t support the original second-degree murder charge Officer Chauvin was indicted on. That would have been obvious to anyone who watched the 65-minute video link in this LTE https://bit.ly/382xVSP The last 10 minutes shows EMTs trying to resuscitate Mr. Floyd.
Floyd’s death was the metaphorical “lighting of the fuse” for a wave of riots across the country. It was not officer Chauvin’s poor judgement or excessive force that created the chaos that followed, but gaslighting by the MSM. George Floyd’s death was tragic, but due in part to his own poor judgement of using drugs and not following directions to get into the police car when asked.
If officer Chauvin is acquitted it will be a repeat of the six officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore in May 2015. All 6 officers were acquitted and are back on duty.
The Baltimore riots cost that city $9 million in damages. The riots after George Floyd’s death could cost this country up to $2 billion. Neither would have happened if it were not for the MSM. Their false allegations and censorship of facts was unprecedented. And yet they persist because viewers continue to believe them.
The MSM is fanning the flames of hate and division through FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real). They are fighting for survival and becoming more and more desperate. The insurrection hoax is turning out to be a protest gone bad. With the Capitol Police officer’s death looking like a stroke, they are scrambling to convince their audience that pepper spray was the cause.
They now claim the 3-mile long, 12-foot-high fence with razor wire on top and 5,200 National Guards around the Capitol are to protect democracy from QAnon. Most Americans never heard of QAnon until Shaman, Jacob Chansley, showed up with his horned costume. He “chanted” in the Capitol chamber to bring God back to that sacred place. For that “crime” he’s now incarcerated without bail until May when his case will be heard.
Likewise, Richard Barnett, the guy with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s aide’s desk that went viral, will remain incarcerated until May. He has no prior criminal history, is (now was) gainfully employed and respected in his community according to NBC news. Is this the new “justice” democrats and the MSM are pushing? Guilty until proven innocent? The real criminals in this debacle are the MSM talking heads. Healing in this country will begin when truth and equal justice are restored.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
