My favorite genre of books is metaphysics. It’s similar to physics but addresses the spiritual self (i.e. soul) not the physical self. A simple way to describe metaphysics, is all “manmade” things, both physical and emotional, begin with “thought.” It includes physical things like houses, cars, etc. It also includes emotional things like love, hate, envy, compassion, empathy, etc.

