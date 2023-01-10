My favorite genre of books is metaphysics. It’s similar to physics but addresses the spiritual self (i.e. soul) not the physical self. A simple way to describe metaphysics, is all “manmade” things, both physical and emotional, begin with “thought.” It includes physical things like houses, cars, etc. It also includes emotional things like love, hate, envy, compassion, empathy, etc.
We don’t all create physical things, but we do all create emotional things. Each day we make choices because we all have free will given to us from God. With that free will we choose who to believe and trust. How we choose is as individual as our fingerprint. With each choice however comes consequences. Universal law #4 states “Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” tinyurl.com/6r273a24. We inherently know it’s true but ignore it.
Currently, about 74% of the country believes we are headed in the wrong direction. The reason is obvious if you just stop listening to the media hype and listen to that still voice inside you. All of this country’s problems can be condensed to a single word: hate. And the mainstream media fuels it daily.
How many readers have stopped talking to family or friends because their politics (i.e. beliefs) don’t align with yours? COVID was a physical pandemic. The division in the country is a metaphysical pandemic. The cure is love and the courage to engage in meaningful debate.
We are on the verge of another civil war like the north against the south, 1861-1865. Then Democrats believed Blacks should be subservient to whites. Today, some Democrats believe conservatives should be subservient to progressives or rather citizens should be subservient to government. Let’s end the division peacefully though communication/debate with love, truth, compassion and integrity.
