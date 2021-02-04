To The Daily Sun,
I’ve scratched my head for four years wondering how Democratic politicians and the left-leaning media can tell lie after lie and half of the American voters continue to believe them. Maybe the answer is in Adolf Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf.” Here is an excerpt from page 134:
“All this was inspired by the principle – which is quite true in itself – that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use falsehood for the basest purposes.”
What was the “big lie” of the Nazi party? The answer is “racism” with Germans as the superior race and Jews as the inferior race. It wasn’t true, but the Nazi media machine successfully convinced their target audience it was and the result was the “Holocaust” and WWII.
The same lie is being perpetrated today and the left leaning media is calling it “racial inequality.” It’s a deliberate effort to divide this country. Do you ever wonder how Black Lives Matters (BLM) can march in the streets chanting “Pigs in a blanket, fry um like bacon” referring to police or “What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!” and be hailed as social justice warriors?
How about the coverage of George Floyd’s death? His funeral was covered by all major networks. There was a funeral procession with George in a golden casket in a horse drawn carriage and a eulogy where he was called a martyr. No mention of his being on drugs at the time, resisted arrest and he was previously sentenced to 5 years in prison for armed robbery. See my previous letter in the LDS http://bit.ly/382xVSP . George Floyd would be alive today if he simply got into the police car peacefully as officers requested.
Hitler was right! Lying is an art. One that leads to hate and division rather than love and unity. We all need to expose it!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
