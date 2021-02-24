To The Daily Sun,
The left-leaning media have spent every day since Jan. 6 trying to convince Americans that the attack on the Capitol was the worst in our history. They accused the rioters of killing a Capitol Police officer as undeniable proof. They reported that officer Sicknick had his head “beaten in” with a fire extinguisher, but the coroner’s report said he suffered no blunt force trauma. In fact, he didn’t die on the scene, but the following day. As of today, they have not even identified a suspect. Will the MSM ever come clean on the circumstances surrounding officer Sicknick’s death? Of course not. That would undermine their entire fake insurrection narrative and impeachment sham!
There was a murder during the Jan. 6 riot. It was unarmed Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt. Try looking up the Capitol Police officer’s name that shot her on the internet. You won’t find it! Virtually every article that you will find mentions that she was a Trump supporter and believed QAnon, like somehow that justified her death. The message sent is she was another radical extremist that deserved to die.
Now the MSM has expanded that narrative to anyone that’s affiliated with QAnon or the Proud Boys. Labeling all as radical extremists they feel justified in arresting and prosecuting everyone, even if their only crime was trespassing and petty theft. For those that study history you know that all dictatorships start their reigns by rounding up and eliminating their political enemies.
I’m absolutely NOT supporting either QAnon or the Proud Boys, but how are they any different than BLM and Antifa? Please be specific. The latter went on six-month rampage that killed or injured over 1,000 law enforcement agents. They also destroyed over a billion dollars in public and personal property, yet Democrats and the MSM endorse them as freedom fighters. VP Harris even endorsed the Minnesota Freedom Fund which provided bail for some accused rioters in Minneapolis.
The MSM’s claim that the DC riot was the worst attack on the capital in history is a complete lie and they know it. In 1983 M19 bombed the US capital! It blew out a wall and caused $1,000,000 in damage. And they bombed other US buildings as well. Here is an article from Smithsonian magazine. http://bit.ly/3boqc23 Please read the entire article, it’s not that long. What makes this story particularly interesting is that one of the founders of M19 was Susan Rosenberg.
She was arrested and sentenced to 58 years in prison for explosives and weapons charges. She served 16 of those years and was pardoned by President Clinton on January 20, 2001. Today Rosenberg is the Vice Chair of the board of directors of Thousand Currents, which performed fund raising and administrative work for the Black Lives Matters Global Network. You can’t make this stuff up, but apparently if you are the MSM you can cover it up. Proving again, that “truth dies in darkness.”
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
