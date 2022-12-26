How long can the D.C. Democrats, FBI, DOJ and complicit media deny the validity of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings? The evidence is overwhelming. Here is an article [https://tinyurl.com/2zt94mjz] outlining how the FBI wrongly labeled the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation. It included the letter from Sen. Chuck Grassley outlining violations by the FBI in failing to provide requested information to the Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee. Both the Senate and House are responsible for ensuring the FBI and DOJ provide equal justice per our U.S. Constitution.
The DOJ and FBI have done just the opposite. They protected Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and investigated the Trump administration based upon the unverified Steele dossier and fabricated Alpha Bank connection. They leaked misinformation to the media that ultimately divided this country along political lines. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, Twitter, Facebook, etc., carried false allegations leaked by the FBI, DOJ and intelligence officials.
To further the disinformation, CNN hired former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and MSNBC hired former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan as political consultants. They were the top US propaganda chiefs in the Obama administration. Their talents are not going to waste in their new roles.
How many of you are aware that Elon Musk has made five data dumps of emails detailing censorship of the Hunter Biden foreign business dealings between the FBI and Twitter executives? Here is one link: https://tinyurl.com/mww35yt6
Here is left-leaning Washington Post’s article on Musk’s first release exposing Twitter censorship [https://tinyurl.com/2p9d3s4z]. The article disparages Musk and downplays the collusion between Twitter and the FBI. Classic propaganda. Ironically, “Democracy dies in darkness” is the Washington Post’s motto. If you are seeking honest coverage, Fox News is the only station providing it today. Watch and listen.
