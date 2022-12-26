To The Daily Sun,

How long can the D.C. Democrats, FBI, DOJ and complicit media deny the validity of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings? The evidence is overwhelming. Here is an article [https://tinyurl.com/2zt94mjz] outlining how the FBI wrongly labeled the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation. It included the letter from Sen. Chuck Grassley outlining violations by the FBI in failing to provide requested information to the Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee. Both the Senate and House are responsible for ensuring the FBI and DOJ provide equal justice per our U.S. Constitution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.