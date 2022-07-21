To The Daily Sun,

What is ignorance? Most people believe it’s a synonym for stupidity. It’s not. Geniuses can be ignorant of an issue if they ignore the facts. There is a form of ignorance that is rampant within the Democratic Party and the media that supports them. Its clinical name is “cognitive dissonance”. That’s when someone “consciously” ignores facts that oppose their desired outcome. There are plenty of examples like the Jan. 6 Commission, the mess on our southern border, leaving American citizens and weapons behind in Afghanistan, Hunter Biden’s laptop, voter fraud, root cause of higher gas prices and inflation, Russia collusion hoax, climate change, defunding police, etc.

