What is ignorance? Most people believe it’s a synonym for stupidity. It’s not. Geniuses can be ignorant of an issue if they ignore the facts. There is a form of ignorance that is rampant within the Democratic Party and the media that supports them. Its clinical name is “cognitive dissonance”. That’s when someone “consciously” ignores facts that oppose their desired outcome. There are plenty of examples like the Jan. 6 Commission, the mess on our southern border, leaving American citizens and weapons behind in Afghanistan, Hunter Biden’s laptop, voter fraud, root cause of higher gas prices and inflation, Russia collusion hoax, climate change, defunding police, etc.
The list could go on but the latest push by Democrats and media is the most outrageous of all. That issue is abortion. The abortion advocates ignore the “fact” that at some point in the pregnancy there is an actual life in the mother’s uterus that can survive if removed. What is that point? According to this link, bit.ly/3ayPZIv, the survivability between 24 and 25 weeks is 26% to 44%. FYI, full term is 39 weeks. The article goes on to say babies have survived with shorter gestation periods but survivability drops quickly.
New Hampshire’s cut off for an abortion is 24 weeks. Huh, maybe someone did some research. As a Christian, I’m opposed to all abortion. It’s in direct opposition to the commandment “Thou shall not kill”. Abortion advocates that argue “murder” of innocent lives is justified so the mother doesn’t have to care for her child is abhorrent. Another extreme case of “cognitive dissonance”? Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster are all abortion advocates. Vote them out in November to protect the rights of the unborn and return sanity to our federal government.
