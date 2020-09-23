To The Daily Sun,
Reading many of the letters in The Daily Sun, it’s amazing how many “smart” people can be so “ignorant.” It’s fully understandable; however, if you think about it. The definition of smart is “having or showing a quick-witted intelligence.” Most left-leaning letters certainly meet that criteria. The use of adverbs, adjectives, composition and structure would make most grade school English teachers proud. The definition of ignorant however, is, “lack of knowledge or information.” So, anyone can sound “smart” if they “ignore” knowledge and information!
Democrats and the media that support them are well aware of that. In fact, they rely on it. Here is the video of Johnathan Gruber explaining how it works. (https://bit.ly/2RbuTTd). In this example he explains how lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. He states that if Democrats wrote the ACA (Affordable Care Act) to say healthy people would pay in and sick people would take out, the bill would not have passed. He closed with the comment that they had to rely on the “stupidity” of the American voter.
As a further incentive, president Obama promised the American voters could keep their plan, doctor and save $2,500 annually. How did that work out? The facts are that many lost their plan, doctor and are now paying on average around $6,000 more annually. If you ignore the “results” Obamacare is great, right?
Would Obamacare have passed if the Democrats were transparent? I really don’t know but my point is that Democrats knowingly deceived the American public back then and they are now. It’s a real testament to how words can sway an opinion more than facts.
I’ve now written over 100 letters exposing the Democrats and the media’s false allegations with links to actual source data like the FBI, IRS, DOJ, CBO, CDC, BLS, BLM, etc. It has had little effect on those that use CNN, MSNBC, ABC, etc. as their source. Do they realize all those outlets are “filters” not “sources?” Their job is to filter out “knowledge and information” and promote false “allegations.” And they are paid millions of dollars to do it!
Which gets to the point of this letter. As the election season comes to a close it will be the most expensive ad campaign ever. There is little doubt that both VP Biden and President Trump will exceed the $1.19 billion for Hillary and $.64 billion for Trump in 2016 (https://bloom.bg/32Un8Yx). So why are so many people willing to invest that kind of money? The answer is simple. If VP Biden wins and Democrats take the House and Senate, the Trump tax cuts will be repealed and return about $200 billion back to the top 20 percent of taxpayers. Also, good paying jobs will go back overseas as business taxes are increased to previous levels. Both help the rich. Investing $2 billion for a $200 billion return every year thereafter is a no-brainer if you don’t care about American workers. Democrats are again relying on the “stupidity” of American voters.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(1) comment
Like they are not now- get off of fox.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.