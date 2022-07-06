To The Daily Sun,
How many people know about the Reichstag fire in 1933? bit.ly/3Njp80s. The short story is the Reichstag (German parliament) was destroyed in a fire by the Nazi party and blamed on their political enemies. It set in motion the rise of the Nazi party and ultimately World War II. What has that got to do with today? Everything.
The Jan. 6 hearings are a reenactment of that fateful day. The difference is it’s 2022 and not 1933 and there is more than one media source. If you step back and look at what really happened that day it’s not at all what is portrayed in the mainstream media. For starters, Alec Baldwin killed more people on the set of “Rust” than the rioters killed in Washington, D.C. If that’s wrong someone please provide a name.
Mr. Baldwin is still walking around while hundreds of “rioters” will spend well over 1,000 years in prison for wanting their voices heard. The mob was there based on credible allegations of voter fraud and chanting “Stop the Steal”. If you look at it from their perspective, they were the ones trying to “save” Democracy. So, what is your truth?
If you only watch CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., you are only getting one side of the story. Just like the Germans back in 1933 you are convinced you are on the right side of history. The fact that the same political party fabricated the Russia collusion hoax and two failed impeachments to take down a president from the opposing party should not be discounted.
The most disturbing part is the FBI and DOJ’s complicity in rounding up and prosecuting citizens for little more than trespassing and exercising their right to protest. Similar to their complicity in the Russia collusion hoax. It’s scary.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
