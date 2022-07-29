Was the 2020 election stolen? It’s a question that will go unresolved because of “cognitive dissonance”. I have argued in numerous letters that voter fraud occurred. Those claims are still being adjudicated in court and will take years to resolve. Very similar to the Russia collusion hoax which is still dragging on six years later. Outcome according to the John Durham investigation was it was a fabricated lie to undermine former President Donald Trump. And it worked. Trump lost millions of votes based on that false allegation.
What other lie was used in the 2020 election to get President Joe Biden over the finish line? Well, how about the big lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Fifty-one ex-intelligence officers signed a letter claiming that. Here is list of the 51 and where they are now: bit.ly/3uVhjro. Household names like John Brennan, James Clapper and Michael Hayden now work for CNN and MSNBC along with 12 others: bit.ly/3PzbQOR. A poll of 1,750 Democrats in swing states after the 2020 election, bit.ly/3aNJkdx, reported that 17% would have changed their vote had they known about Hunter’s laptop. A mere 1% would have flipped most swing states.
What’s the point. Simply put, it’s that the 2020 election was stolen even if it was not at the ballot box. The mainstream media “knowingly” promoted two of the biggest political lies in our lifetime to install the current executive and legislative branches. Like other authoritarian governments their first order of business is to crush the opposing party. Those that believe Hunter Biden is a business genius that earned millions in Russia, China, Ukraine, etc. will have no problem believing Jan. 6 was an insurrection. For those of us that don’t suffer from “cognitive dissonance”, we aren’t buying it.
