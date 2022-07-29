To The Daily Sun,

Was the 2020 election stolen? It’s a question that will go unresolved because of “cognitive dissonance”. I have argued in numerous letters that voter fraud occurred. Those claims are still being adjudicated in court and will take years to resolve. Very similar to the Russia collusion hoax which is still dragging on six years later. Outcome according to the John Durham investigation was it was a fabricated lie to undermine former President Donald Trump. And it worked. Trump lost millions of votes based on that false allegation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.