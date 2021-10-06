To The Daily Sun,
For those that have a Bible you can look up John 8:32: And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free. Even if you don’t own a Bible, you most likely have heard “the truth will set you free.” Why bring this up? Because there is a truth crisis in this country.
Democrats and the mainstream media launched an all-out attack on Donald Trump and his supporters following the 2016 election. Their weapon of choice is “bearing false witness.” For those not raised Christian, the ninth commandment is “Thou shall not bear false witness.” It’s in the same category as murder and rape. Jesus was crucified on a cross because the Pharisees and Sadducees bore false witness against him and ignorant masses “believed” them. It’s happening again today.
I thought the Durham investigation into the Russia collusion hoax was dead until recently. Michael Sussman has been indicted for lying to the FBI. Here is the 27-page indictment: bit.ly/39V7y1m. Why is this significant? Because it laid out how the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele colluded to “bear false witness” against Donald Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election. Will Sussman get a 7.5-year sentence like Roger Stone or a one-year suspended sentence like Kevin Clinesmith, the department of justice lawyer that lied to the FISA court?
Fox News accurately called out the mainstream media for spreading false allegations. The “truth” came out with two inspector general reports by Michael Horowitz. Yet the damning revelations in those reports were never reported or were openly denied by the mainstream media with CNN and MSNBC leading the way. They are now both at the forefront pushing the Jan. 6 insurrection hoax and critical race theory.
Here is another example of the mainstream media “bearing false witness” against Trump supporters. Do you recall Nick Sandmann being accused of racism towards a Native American at a Washington, D.C. rally? Sandmann sued and won law suits against CNN and The Washington Post. And he’s not done! Here is an article from CBN News: bit.ly/3i90MK6.
More recently Matt Gaetz was “accused” of being under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for child sex trafficking. In response, he claimed his family was being extorted. The mainstream media stood behind the sex trafficking story and accused Gaetz of making up the extortion claim to detract from his crimes. Well, it appears now that Gaetz was telling the truth. Stephen Alford was indicted according to this article: bit.ly/3o82240. Maybe Gaetz should follow Sandmann’s lead and sue all those media outlets.
Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Jan. 6 rioters are also targeted by the mainstream media's disinformation campaign but space is limited.
In closing, Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong all came into power through media propaganda. Will the U.S. be next or will the “truth set us free”?
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
