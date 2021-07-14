To The Daily Sun,
I’m responding to Brian McLaughlin’s June 23 letter stating that I should add Republicans to the list of people trying to obscure the truth about what happened on Jan. 6. Brian should watch Fox, Newsmax, etc., if he wants to hear from Republicans.
Really, when was the last time CNN, MSNBC, NBC, etc. had a Republican on their network to “debate” this or any other issue? He should ask why his preferred news outlet never showed the videos provided in my previous letters. They are as relevant as the ones showing rioters scaling the wall of the capital or pushing over barriers and assaulting the police.
Here is another video of Capitol Police letting protesters into the capital. https://bit.ly/3jq3VX4 They are holding the doors open as protesters walk in. Will any charges be brought against them for aiding and abetting the Capitol riot? When you open the video, notice that the link is not to any MSM network. The reason is it contradicts the false “insurrection” narrative so it’s censored.
Let’s move on to Douglas Baker’s June 25 letter. He accuses me of equating the rioters to “a normal day with tourists.” That’s both insulting and a lie! Maybe Mr. Baker should go back and read my June letter stating, “Those who assaulted officers should be held accountable.” That doesn’t mean 20 years in prison for pepper spraying someone. It means the same sentence as any BLM or antifa activist received last year for similar offenses in their 6-month rampage in cities across the U.S.
Getting to the “truth” about what happened on Jan. 6 is like building a jigsaw puzzle. You need all the pieces to see the complete picture. You don’t toss out the ones that don’t fit your narrative, which is exactly what the FBI, DOJ, MSM, Democrats and big tech are doing!
House Democrats recently voted to create a “select panel” to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. No doubt it will drag out for 2 years with damning leaks against Republicans and their voters, with the ultimate goal of retaining their majority in the midterm elections.
Like Adam Schiff in the Russia collusion hoax, a Democrat on the “select panel” will go on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, etc. regularly and claim “new evidence” of a conspiracy to overthrow the government. And like the evidence “in plain sight” that Adam promised, none will ever be presented.
That doesn’t matter to the Brian McLaughlins and Douglas Bakers of the world. They trust their media outlets to do their thinking for them. They just need to tune in to keep up. Blind faith is their security.
If this letter is coming across as bullying, that is not the intent. It’s to make people like them think for themselves and not parrot the MSM! There was a comic recently with President Biden telling Vladimir Putin, “It’s time your country stopped crushing legitimate political dissent.” Putin’s response: “You first.”
It’s time to wake up America.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
