To The Daily Sun,
Will the FBI and DOJ ever investigate anyone other than those that “trespassed” and “interfered” with a legal proceedings 1-1/2 years ago? If you watch the news or read the headlines you have to wonder. The FBI has had Hunter Biden’s laptop since Dec. 2019. They also raided Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile isle in the Caribbean about the same time. Yet, not a single indictment of any American Citizen. Does anyone else find that odd?
In 2016 the FBI leaked salacious allegations to the mainstream media within weeks of getting the Steele dossier. Similarly, Michael Sussman’s fabricated Alpha Bank connection with the Trump organization was covered endlessly by the mainstream media. Both Sussman and Igor Danchenko (Steele’s source) were indicted by John Durham’s special council for lying to the FBI. The mainstream media is now in full cover up mode.
How about voter fraud allegations? Again, the mainstream media and FBI have discounted any and all claims that voter fraud occurred. The reason is because it would discredit the “insurrection” narrative that was fabricated on Jan. 6, 2020, to cast Republicans as “undermining” democracy. Like the “Big Lie” of Russia collusion in 2016, this is the “Big Lie” of 2020.
The release of “2000 Mules”, bit.ly/3w5EYGD, documents “vote harvesting” in swing states. The data is overwhelming. Like the Russia collusion hoax, it exposes the FBI and mainstream media as the propaganda arm of the Democratic party.
Will the “vote harvesters”, Hunter Biden or the “clients” of Jeffrey Epstein ever be held accountable? Not if Democrats retain power in November. David Frum said it best, “The most effective way for an authoritarian leader to abuse the law is not by prosecuting the innocent, but by protecting the guilty.”
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
