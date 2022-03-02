To The Daily Sun,
I am running for school board member at large in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District. I served on the school board as a non-voting member from 2016 to 2017. I have working relationships with all current board members.
I currently serve as one of Wolfeboro’s two state representatives. As a state representative, I am the clerk of the Carroll County Delegation, making me third in the line of command at County Convention. The Carroll County Delegation is our county’s budget committee, consisting of Carroll County’s 15 state representatives. We approve all of Carroll County’s spending and help formulate a multimillion-dollar operating budget.
As a former student in the district, I have a passion for improving and perfecting our public education. I plan on raising a family in the Governor Wentworth community. I want to see our schools succeed and continue to improve. I want to give back to the community and school district that has given me so much.
However, as many know, this race is more than just policy. We all recognize the issues facing our public education system and GWRSD. This race is truly one of values. It is about who can collaborate with others, as I have a proven record of doing in Concord or Carroll County’s Delegation. We need someone to cooperate with parents and local public officials.
All we need is a better school district, and parents and students deserve the best. Let’s make Governor Wentworth better. Not for my sake or yours, but for our children and the community. Let’s ignore the powerful egos. Let’s unify our communities and govern justly rather than divide and seek political glory. That is why I ask for your vote on March 8.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
