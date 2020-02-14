To The Daily Sun,
My name is Susan Price and I am seeking to represent Moultonborough residents and taxpayers in this year’s contested race for the Board of Selectman.
My wife, Betsy, and I retired to Moultonborough in 2016, choosing Moultonborough for its quality of life and rural atmosphere. We are avid outdoors and sports enthusiasts, and treasure our town’s extensive conservation land, open spaces, and lake resources. I am a member of the Winnipesaukee Sportsman’s Club. We are both committed to community service with Betsy delivering senior meals and myself as a member of the Lions Club as second vice-president.
My education and professional experience as a hydrogeologist is in environmental consulting and project management, where I spent 25+ years working in both public and private sectors. I have extensive experience managing contractors on multimillion-dollar hazardous waste site cleanups. I moved to Dover in 1992 as Director of Environmental Consulting for Liberty Mutual. In 1999, I founded and served until retirement as president of Murphy Risk Services, an environmental consulting firm.
This is not my first time serving in government. While living in Barrington, I was on both the Advisory Budget Committee and the Water and Sewer Committee. I served in the N.H. House of Representatives (Ways and Means Committee) and Strafford County Delegation from 2008-2010.
Regarding town governance, I support sound fiscal management and tax policy that considers the means of all residents and taxpayers while encouraging our town to thrive within its rural character. While communities naturally evolve and change over time to some degree, maintaining our small-town atmosphere while encouraging economic growth is important to the continued strength of our town. We lived in the Seacoast for more than two decades and saw the impact of unfettered town spending on struggling young families, as well as disabled and elderly residents increasingly taxed out of their homes with property tax bills compounding at four to five percent annually. I am concerned that we have many residents that see our “property rich” town driven by second homes on the lake as a proxy for wealth of year-round residents. The reality is that the median income for Moultonborough residents in 2017 was $62,922; eight percent LESS than the statewide median income.
My professional background allows me to address environmental concerns that our town frequently faces as we seek to preserve our natural resources for current and future generations. In addition, I believe in transparency in all aspects of town government to secure the democratic process.
Lastly, I believe that all people who come before the BOS should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of whether or not they agree with the BOS.
I ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 10, and I look forward to meeting you and answering questions at Candidates Night on Sunday, March 8, at 6 p.m.
Susan Price
Moultonborough
