To The Daily Sun,
Now that the trying and very challenging experience of Gunstock is behind us, with the final resignations of both Peter Ness and David Strang, we can breath again. Nice to have clean air to breathe for the folks in Belknap County for awhile. Be on guard as these folks won't go away without revenge for sure. Both of these folks showed no experience for the good of the mountain and clearly proved to be very, very incompetent in their short terms of power. Goodbye. As a matter of fact the gentleman from Gilmanton Mr. David Strang may now hold the most unique distinction of being the the shortest serving Gunstock Area Commissioner. Thank you to the brave citizens of Belknap County for rising up and demand their immediate resignations. Now we have to focus on the Sept. 13 Primary, along with the November elections and clearly remove the many rogue representatives countywide responsible for this chaos which clearly are Mike Sylvia, Belmont; Norm Silber, Gilford/Meredith; Barbara Comtois, Barnstead; Glen Aldridge, Gilford/Meredith; Gregg Hough, Laconia; Dawn Johnson, Laconia; Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Sanbornton/Tilton; Richard Littlefield, Laconia; Tom Ploszaj, Center Harbor/New Hampton; and Paul Terry, Alton/Gilmanton, who are all truly responsible for creating this chaotic situation. They all deserve to be retired now for the good of Belknap County citizens, taxpayers and most importantly voters. Like in Washington send these folks back home this year to their families. Give them a chance to reflect over the next two years on the damage they have done to Belknap County with their votes.
