To The Daily Sun,
I have known Dave Perkins for nearly 30 years and for over half of that time he was my main training partner in JKD. During these workouts, I got to know the real man and what drives him.
The first thing I took away from him in our talks was how dedicated of a family man he is. Being a good husband and dad are his number one priority. The second thing I took in from him is how smart he is and how he is always striving to learn new things to help assist him to being a better peace officer, to enable him to better protect the citizens of Belknap County.
Dave Perkins makes Belknap County a safer and better place to live, by always having our backs. Dave, I just want you to know, I have your back.
Brian Blackey
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.