To The Daily Sun,
Much of the media attention concerning the legislative session in Concord focused on the divisions over the state budget, and, to be sure, there were many principled disagreements. Yet, to the credit of lawmakers, one area of bipartisan unanimity was improving Medicaid funding for long-term care, the sector hit hardest by COVID-19.
On behalf of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, and those providing nursing home care to our state's most vulnerable residents, we cannot thank enough Sen. Bob Giuda for his compassion in standing up for improving Medicaid reimbursement. While one-time assistance from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds will be necessary to aid recovery, the sector could not have moved forward without the funding in the state budget that Sen. Giuda was so instrumental in advocating for.
Brendan Williams
Pembroke
