To The Daily Sun,
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, there were two very important subjects on the agenda. The first one involved waste management and the possibility of purchasing automatic machines to replace our present system There were a number of speakers from the public, all against this. This matter was brought up at the end of the meeting with more information, but no chance for public to react. This matter will come up again and as usual, has a very short time period before it has to be decided.
The second item was parking and the garage. Again, this is a problem that we have dealt with for years, and just in the past month or so was considered to be of the utmost importance and the need to do something immediately. Once again, this matter is going to be put in the hands of a consultant to do yet another study and make recommendations not only on parking but on the whole issue of development and city revitalization. The matter was tabled while they work another guideline for the consultant.
Both these matters require input from the pubic and a fair public hearing on both.
We have all seen what empathy and lack of local involvement has done locally, and nationally. People of Laconia, take an active interest in both these proposals, whether you are for them or against them. Let your councilor and all the councilors know where you stand. Everyone can’t attend meetings, but you can be heard. The first way is to mail to citycouncil@city.laconianh.us. This will get to all of them.
Call, write, email them at the following: Bruce Cheney, 603-491-8946 or 603-528-6965. Robert Soucy, 603-524-7054. Henry Lipman, 603-455-1145. Mark Hayes, 603-524-3605. Robert Hamel, 603-387-3883 or 603-524-6360. Tony Felch, 603-998-1418 or councilortony@peoplepc.com.
Again, if you can attend any hearings, please do and let your voice be heard.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
