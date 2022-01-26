To The Daily Sun,
The City of Laconia’s city manager is leaving his post after 10 years. It is with a heavy heart that I say this.
Scott came to the city more than 10 years ago. I was on the council at that time, and regret to say that I was the only member who voted against his hiring. Nonetheless, I wished him well and vowed to support him.
It didn’t take long to realize what a gem the city had picked. He came to the city after serving as the mayor of Dover, and had to assimilate to our very different style of living and opportunities.
He came prepared. He had made it his mission to know us and our needs. He quickly had a full grasp of all our needs, the functioning of our city government, and he had a personality and way of handling personnel that made transition very easy in establishing a well run organization from top to bottom.
Over the years, he was the primary mover in some of the most important changes or accomplishments. You may have noticed how many times, members of the council or the mayor ask Scott to take over and explain the matter before them and the public. He does that well and does not push or try to intimidate anyone. He presents the facts as he knows them and lets the council absorb the information and make the best decisions.
He was always the guy I turned to for more information and sometimes questioning his thoughts. I would go into his office with a list of things I wanted explained or offer a different approach. Not knowing what I would be asking, he always came up immediately with the information or his thoughts on the matter. That was because he was always prepared.
On the personal side, he is a very easy going man, pleasant to everyone, and willing to give you time whenever you needed it. He is warm, humorous and a good friend. Even after being off the council for a few years, we retain our friendship and still have contact with each other.
He has put the most qualified people on the city rolls, and the morale of the people who work for us is very high. He respects them and is there for them.
Laconia is losing a most valued asset and a great leader. He will be most missed and impossible to replace.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
