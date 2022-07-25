Amidst all our anger, frustration and the need for a solution to many things, but particularly the Gunstock saga, there is something we are not addressing.
That is, why is this happening?
We all share in what is happening because we forgot to support our system of governing by not participating in primary or local elections. The abject turnout in primaries has been abominable and as a result whoever chose to run was elected by the minority and people who did not know who they were voting for.
Would the delegation which is made up by our elected representatives be successful in taking control of the Gunstock Area Commission and thereby leading us into the present situation if anyone had opposed them or if the registered voters had turned out and made a different choice.
Once again it is primary time and everyone is up in arms and will turn out this time. Is it too late? Are there enough good candidates to remove the people responsible?
If you can’t find a candidate worthy, might this be the time to find an outstanding citizen to run as a write-in candidate. Each district should find the best person to run without party affiliation. Write-ins easily outnumber the few followers a lot of these candidates have. Remember when signatures were needed for the tax cap?
If you care about Gunstock and your community, organize and put up a fight. Remember, just because the name doesn’t sound familiar, if they voted with the instigators, they are just as guilty.
Politics begin at home. Save Gunstock.
