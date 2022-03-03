To The Daily Sun,
Liz Rohdenburg is a candidate for Meredith’s Selectboard. As her husband, I probably know her better than anyone.
She is conscientious, perceptive, hard-working, honest, financially responsible, and committed to our town and the Lakes Region.
Hope to see you on Tuesday, March 8, at town elections.
Brad Rohdenburg
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.