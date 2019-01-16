To The Daily Sun,
While I often disagree with letters from Alan Vervaeke, his letter of January 5 regarding the Electoral College deserves recognition. The letter was well researched and constitutionally accurate. Our Founders chose a republic form of government and set up election rules to support a representative form of government rather than a democracy, as rule of the majority alone can have adverse results that often lead to it's demise.
Both parties were well aware of how the Electoral College works before the election, so failure to win the majority necessary is simply an ineffective campaign, not a flawed system.
I do disagree that proportional allocation as a fix because large population areas would have nearly the same impact as direct voting which likely would toss many more elections into a national recount without a clear winner.
I liken the Electoral College system to the World Series, or even a single baseball game. The winner is the team that scores the most runs (or with the World Series, four games with the most runs), not the team with the most hits in a single or combined series of games. As in baseball, it's how you execute once you get some hits, in an election it's how you execute locally to bring out the vote across America, not just the major metropolitan areas.
It's enjoyable reading letters with varying opinions, whether or not it supports my personal beliefs. We need more people willing to listen and/or read how others view the world, life, and politics in the US, with the ability to remain objective. Sometimes differing opinions are enlightened views that you may otherwise not have considered, possibly enough to lead to compromise or fully change your own view.
Thank you for feeding the needs of open minds!
Alan Doyon
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.