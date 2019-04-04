To The Daily Sun,
The most urgent and fundamental issues facing American citizens today include balancing the budget, immigration reform, health insurance coverage, and getting the lobbyist, unions and huge corporations (campaign finance reform) out of the decision-making process in Washington.
The president has submitted his budget and Congress hates it. Our national debt grows by the millions every minute and knowing we need to balance the budget, what are they willing to cut/decrease to get us moving in that direction? Nothing! Not foreign aid, not decreasing funds to organizations that are now able to support themselves and do not need taxpayer money, not their personal office budgets — nothing. Remember, there are no “government funded” things; everything is “taxpayer (you) funded.”
March will record 100,000 people having been captured crossing our southern border illegally and across America cities and organizations increasingly incentivize these people to come. Why don’t they put their efforts into pressuring their senators and representatives to change the laws? How sustainable is this situation?
The “Affordable Care Act” was never about health care, it was about health coverage, yet our Washington representatives continually refuse to take two actions that would markedly change this situation: the ability to purchase health insurance across state lines and tort reform.
Both parties have the most ineffective leadership I have ever seen in my lifetime. Ineffective leadership and perhaps hardworking, yet ineffective representation gets us what we have today. I write my Washington representatives all the time and receive the heart-warming assurance, “I came to Washington with an open mind and I remain ready and eager to work with anyone.” (Hassan) My guess would be that “anyone” is hard to find in Washington. Why would we want to leave them in Washington when they do not appear to be competent of resolving any issues for Americans; even when they reach “crisis” level? No incumbent politician should be re-elected in 2020 or 2022.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.