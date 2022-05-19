To The Daily Sun,
Chief Warrant Officer 3 John Curran, officer Mr. John Egan. To say that when folks pass on they will be missed and remembered is a pretty easy remark to make if we are family or a really close friend.
When it comes a time that so many folks are saying that of so many different ages and telling those stories of, "When I was a kid," then those who have passed have really, honestly left a footprint on many hearts.
The Chief and John Egan were two of those folks to be long remembered at different times on different occasions but with the same love and emotions. For those reasons we salute.
Bob & Paula Jones
Meredith
