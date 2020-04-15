To The Daily Sun,
"On Tuesday, Trump followed up on his assertion of supremacy over the U.S. Constitution by declaring war on any states he doesn't view as sufficiently subservient." This quote is from the "Daily Kos." It was also witnessed by many, including this writer. It is also unconstitutional!
To those who support this maniac Trump, you need to think about this. One individual stated it was unconstitutional to order "social distancing." It is fact, those orders are constitutional, as stated in the statements of the preamble to our Constitution. To conserve the health, safety, and well being of American citizens. From the Declaration of Independence, please read: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" From the U.S. Constitution: "In Order to form a more perfect union, establish Justice, promote the General Welfare and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity." These words make social distancing constitutional. Get over it!
Note: this was the original purpose of the 2nd Amendment. To protect us from insurgents and a corrupt government.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
