To The Daily Sun,
When it comes to a town having a veterans memorial recognizing the town's men and women who served with such honor, who could possibly disagree and not support?
I do have one question or problem and ask for some understanding, before cussing me out with letters or all that nasty stuff.
What I’m questioning is the cost of $250,000 at this time but especially with so much uncertainty. Could a town not have a beautiful veterans memorial for $150,000 and still recognize that most valued service?
Would veterans not accept a memorial of names and possibly be just as satisfied and leave that other $100,000 for a future veterans endeavor, which may assist those homeless veterans we say we care so much about.
The gathering of people on Memorial and Veterans Day I believe, was mentioned but over the years, the sad fact is, those crowds are growing smaller. Even some towns throughout the nation are no longer having celebrations.
At times even veteran organizations are finding it difficult to gather enough people for a color guard.
Yes, a memorial is very important, but at this point and time is not $150,000 enough? One more thing that the committee members were discussing is the New Hampshire original state's POW/MIA memorial in Hesky Park in such a trite way on their website. It has been the area for Memorial Day and Veterans Day services with guest speakers yearly, for the benefit of all of Meredith veterans and citizens. Thirty-four years of faith, trust, truth, responsibility and accountability.
My question is purely cost, not the idea of a Meredith veterans memorial, which I’d be the first to support.
Final point, the state's original veteran-related memorial that was placed in Hesky Park, was the work of a Meredith mother and her communication with then Gov. John Lynch. Her activism is what made the rock in Hesky Park a veterans memorial. For those of you who may not recognize this history behind the memorial, it maybe from lack of interest or understanding.
Bob Jones
Vietnam Veteran
Meredith
